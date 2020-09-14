$175 million lithium-ion battery recycling hub to come to Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Li-Cycle Incorporated, a North America based lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, will further grow its operations and expand to Monroe County.

The company will invest over $175 million dollars in a lithium-ion battery recycling ‘Hub’ on a 15.4-acre parcel of land at Eastman Business Park. This is in addition to its Li-Cycle’s first US ‘Spoke’ operation already located at the park in Monroe County.

For the expansion, the company says it will bring at least 100 new jobs to the area, in addition to the 23 who will be working at the Spoke facility.

“This international partnership with Li-Cycle will foster the supply chain of lithium-ion batteries, which are in high demand, and will further expand the thriving energy storage industry in the region,” Cuomo said in a statement. “By investing in New York’s cleantech economy we are creating quality jobs and supporting our state’s clean energy businesses as we build back stronger from the COVID crisis and continue to move the Finger Lakes forward.”