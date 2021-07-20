$170k heading to libraries throughout the county

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More money has been set aside for libraries in the Rochester area.

New York State Assemblymembers from the Rochester region secured additional funding for public libraries throughout Monroe County.

The lawmakers say libraries are an essential part of any community.

“Well-funded libraries mean high speed internet for those who lack access. They mean assistance in filling out government forms, like unemployment applications. And they mean a place to research and apply for jobs, for those looking for work,” Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said.



“Libraries often have just enough to maybe get through operating, but when it comes to things like getting new lighting, or adapting to new COVID challenges, like digital and virtual programming, they need extra support and that’s what we come in,” Assemblymember Sarah Clark said.

A total of $171,000 of funding heading to libraries throughout the county.