CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes Region is the birthplace of women’s rights. People can continue to learn more about it through a new trail celebrating women empowerment.

“Be fearless. Be ready to work hard,” said Jennifer Newman, CEO & Co-Founder of Young Lion Brewing Company.

That mindset has led her to achieve her dream of building a brewing company. Newman is part of the three percent of women who own breweries in the country.

“When the craft beer movement happened, sort of this artistic layer on top of a liquid I already loved, I knew doing a brewery is what I wanted to do,” said Newman.

Young Lion is featured in the ‘100 Ways to Celebrate Women Empowerment in the Finger Lakes’. A trail put together by the Finger Lakes Travel Regional Tourism Council.

It includes stops honoring groundbreaking women of the Finger Lakes both past and present. One way to celebrate a monumental year that marks the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment.

“Our region has so much history that we are so proud of,” said Colleen Onuffer, representative for the Finger Lakes Travel Regional Tourism Council. “We’ve had these great pioneers that paved the way for others. we don’t want that history to be lost. but there are also women that continue to break barriers today and inspire future women.”

“The more that it gets out there that is a woman-owned business, it makes it more normal. For those women that are also starting to get into the industry. so to create that normalcy for them and to lead in that way is a privilege to do that,” said Newman.

To find out more information on the locations on this trail click here.