10 seniors at St. John’s nursing home celebrate a century of living

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ten seniors at Saint John’s Nursing Home celebrated a milestone Wednesday.

All of them turned 100 years or older this year, and the oldest is turning 103!

Residents enjoyed a three-course meal and spent time with friends and family.

One of the birthday people said they’re usually a loner, but added that it was nice to see so many people come help them celebrate.

The nursing home has hosted this lunch for the last seven eyars and the goal is to honor the generation that helped lead, guide, and preserve modern society.