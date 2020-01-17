$1.5 million in federal funds given to strengthen local childhood services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The “All Kids Thrive” program is getting $1.5 million in federal funds to strengthen childhood services.

The funds will be give out over the next three years.

Specifically, the money will go toward expanding the Grow Rochester program, which provides health development and behavior screening for children up to 5 years old.

Those who helped develop the program say the funding will allow them to reach their ultimate goal, which is to serve the children and families of Rochester.

This follows a report released earlier this week that outlines the child care crisis in Monroe County, where for every ten children, there are only three spots available.