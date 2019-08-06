Civil Unrest

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
20,000 American flags placed near White House to remember lives lost to coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Florida man claims dolphin attacked him off of Sand Key
Video
City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case
URMC launches virtual program to promote healthy living during quarantine
Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured to safety with beef jerky
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Should he stay or should he go? Seven McGee faced with difficult decision
Top Stories
Bills building strong pass game on humility, unselfishness
Josh Allen went to Miami and changed his narrative
Video
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 2 vs. Dolphins
Video
Josh Allen’s monster day leads Bills to 31-28 win over Dolphins
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
20,000 American flags placed near White House to remember lives lost to coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Florida man claims dolphin attacked him off of Sand Key
Video
Top Stories
‘Tell my mom I love her’: Graphic body camera video shows police officer shooting 13-year-old boy with autism
Video
Lake Ontario, Lake Erie are the most stressed Great Lakes, new study shows
Video
Parkinson’s Moving Day goes virtual
Video
Weather forecast: Fall arrives with filtered sun and a cool start
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
5 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 35 total on list
Video
Top Stories
CDC recommends people not participate in traditional trick-or-treating
Fire breaks out at vacant home on Avenue A, house to be demolished
Video
New ownership for former Xerox tower in downtown Rochester
Video
Nearly $9,000 raised for Rochester Red Cross in Disaster Relief Telethon on News 8 WROC, Telethon
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Civil Unrest
City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case
Trending Stories
Occupy City Hall demonstration ends in Rochester after Mayor Warren, RPD subpoenaed in Daniel Prude case
Video
5 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 35 total on list
Video
Albany man arrested, accused of slashing tires on 10 Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicles in Rochester
Finger Lakes wineries expecting a blockbuster year
Video
Rochester developer Bob Morgan reaches settlement with SEC for more than $63 million
Video
Two teens killed, 14 more injured in mass shooting on Rochester’s northeast side
Video
CDC issues Halloween 2020 guidelines, color-coded COVID-19 risk map
‘Giant rat’ found in drain under Mexico City
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Fall arrives with filtered sun and a cool start
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss