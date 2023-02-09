ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pirate Toy Fund and Town of Chili leaders announced Thursday the decision to cancel the Guinness Book of World Record’s World’s Largest Snowball Fight record-breaking attempt.

The event was originally scheduled for next weekend in a field on Archer Rd. in the town of Chili. The Pirate Toy Fund says the warm temperatures and days of rain lead to a “potentially hazardous situation.”

“Despite living in Western New York, Mother Nature didn’t provide the winter weather we are accustomed to,” said Pirate Toy Fund Executive Director Otto Harnischfeger. “The weather has created an environment that wouldn’t be conducive to the event nor safe for the public, and we didn’t want to put people at risk.”