ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An incident caught on camera reveals someone stealing a Pride flag from the front of a house on Weatherwood Lane in Chili.

The incident was caught on video from the house’s security camera — the suspect can be seen wearing something over their head as they yank the flag down and run away from the scene. The suspect is heading toward what appears to be a parked car on the road.

No official information has been revealed regarding the incident.

News 8 has reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for comment and will update this story when information is released.