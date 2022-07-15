CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in the area of Union Street and Morgan Road in the evening hours of Friday.

Officials said that, around 9 p.m., the victim — 49-year-old James E. Lee III — hit a car that was pulling out after stopping at a stop sign. The Leicester man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the operator of the car involved in the incident remained on scene. Officials have yet to release information regarding any possible injuries sustained by the driver.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.