ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was injured by a “pellet-type object” in Chili.

According to police, the person was hit in the arm on August 20, and declined medical treatment at the scene. The victim later went to a hospital, where medical professionals removed a fragment of the unidentified projectile.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday investigators were working with the Monroe County Crime Lab to identify the object, which they believe to be a “pellet-type projectile.”

Anyone with information is asked to to email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov and reference CR #23-144144.