ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Chili Friday for reports of a break-in and robbery.

According to investigators, a woman was exercising in the basement of a Fenton Road home around 7:30 p.m. when she heard footsteps upstairs. Police said when she went upstairs, a man waved a knife at her, told her to stay back, took her cell phone, and left through a window.

Investigators determined the woman left her window open, and the suspect cut through the screen to get inside.

The sheriff’s office used drones, a helicopter, and a K-9 in their search for the suspect. They found the victim’s cell phone case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.