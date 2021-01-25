Missing Chili 13-year-old found safe

Update

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say missing 13-year-old Paris Ford from Chili was found safe at 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Original

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Chili 13-year-old.

Paris Ford was reported missing Sunday at around 6 p.m. and was last seen walking in the North Chili area. Ford stands at 5’4″ tall and is 105 lbs. The teen was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and Ugg boots.

Anyone who has information on Ford’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.