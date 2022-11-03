ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in finding two kids who went missing from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center.

Navarius Davis and Michael Newsome were last seen at the center on Scottsville Road in Chili.

Michael Newsome Navarius Davis

Davis is described as 5’1″ and 123 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black sweatshirt that says “vibes” on it, along with a black beanie.

Newsome is 4’4″ and 70 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a black tee shirt, and black and white pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.