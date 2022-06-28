CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being involved in a crash at the intersection of Buffalo Road and Westside Drive in Chili Tuesday.

Authorities with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a motorcyclist who had been in the crash.

“EMS did the best that they could, but unfortunately that person was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Brendan Hurley, PIO for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they are unsure how many other people were involved in the accident at this time.

Investigators have yet to release the identity of the victim.

The area has since reopened but motorists at the time were encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. Anyone who may have been present at the time of the crash is requested to call 911.

According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety, fatal motorcycle crashes are on the rise.

2021 saw an increase of 9% compared to the year before. And 2019 saw the highest number of fatalities — since 1975.

Location

