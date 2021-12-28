Driver charged with DWI after rollover crash near Scottsville in Chili

Chili

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A motor vehicle accident sent a driver to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries after striking a utility pole and rolling over on Scottsville Road in Chili around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was travelling southbound on Scottsville Road when it went off the roadway, hitting a utility pole, catching an embankment and eventually flipping over.

Officials say the operator suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Following an investigation into the incident, the driver was arrested for DWI.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss