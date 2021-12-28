Driver charged with DWI after rollover crash near Scottsville in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A motor vehicle accident sent a driver to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries after striking a utility pole and rolling over on Scottsville Road in Chili around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was travelling southbound on Scottsville Road when it went off the roadway, hitting a utility pole, catching an embankment and eventually flipping over.

Officials say the operator suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Following an investigation into the incident, the driver was arrested for DWI.