CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction began Wednesday on new pickleball courts at Black Creek Park in North Chili and at Mendon Ponds Park.

The parks will receive four pickleball courts each and will be free for community use, with $500,000 going towards the construction of the courts.

The pickleball courts are part of a $9.4 million investment introduced by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to repair and improve parks in Monroe County.

“The Parks Department is excited to announce to the pickleball community that eight new courts are being constructed at beautiful Mendon Ponds and Black Creek Parks,” said Monroe County Parks Department Director Patrick Meredith. “We know these new amenities will be enjoyed by many and having the opportunity to bring new patrons into our parks is what we strive for.”

“Pickleball has become increasingly popular in our area and it’s important for us to modernize our parks with the latest amenities for people of all ages to enjoy,” Bello said. “This project is the latest in millions of dollars of upgrades to revitalize our parks system for generations to come – thank you to our dedicated Parks staff for their work to make our parks second to none.”

Bello said that the pickleball courts should be available for the public by next summer.