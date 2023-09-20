ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You don’t have to go to the National Archives to see the U.S. constitution in person.

You could see it right here in our area — if that’s something you’re interested in doing.

Well one local man is — and he’s passionate about educating folks about the constitution.

News 8 took a trip out to the Chili Community Center to check out the U.S. Constitution display this year.

It was set up this week as part of Constitution Day, a day to celebrate the signing of the U.S. constitution back in 1787.

Robert Dimitry says the display is an important reminder of our rights. Adding, he’s heartbroken a lot of younger folks don’t seem to understand what it’s all about.

“They should be taught what our freedoms are. The Bill of Rights. Because many of them, have no clue about what our rights are in the constitution,” Dimitry said. “They don’t know what their God-given rights are.”

Constitution Day was celebrated this past Sunday. It marked 236 years since the signing of the U.S. Constitution.