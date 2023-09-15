ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Chili Target was closed after a stolen car crashed into the front of the store Friday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw the stolen car in the parking lot around 1:45 p.m. They said the car drove around the deputies as they tried to stop it. The car then crashed into the front vestibule of the building.

Three suspects were arrested. Charges are pending.

The Target was closed, but the rest of the plaza remained open for business.

Police have not released any information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.