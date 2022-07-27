CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A Chili man plead guilty to possession and intent to distribute 10 grams of para-fluorofentanyl, a charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Para-fluorofentanyl is an opioid analogue to fentanyl, meaning that the two are chemically similar, but differ in one specific area. Under the Federal Analog Act, chemicals that are “substantially similar” to Schedule I or II drugs (such as fentanyl) are treated as Schedule I drugs if intended for human consumption.

33-year-old Cardell Richardson plead guilty to his possession charges Wednesday, officials with the District Attorney’s office said.

According to prosecutors, in June and July 2021, investigators purchased fentanyl on three separate occasions from Richardson. On July 22, 2021, investigators say they seized multiple quantities of both fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, as well as almost $4,000 cash, a digital scale, and drug packaging material.

Richardson was arrested outside his residence, and found with “76 decks of para-flourofentanyl” as well as $590 in his possession.

His charges carry a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a fine of $5,000,000. Richardson is set to be sentenced on October 3, 2022.