Williams leads No. 8 Florida State past Pittsburgh 82-67

Pittsburgh guard Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (4) passes behind Florida State guard Trent Forrest (3) under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Patrick Williams scored 16 points, Anthony Polite had 10 points and six rebounds and No. 8 Florida State pulled away in the second half, beating Pittsburgh 82-67.

Williams, a freshman forward, scored in double figures for the 10th time this season as the Seminoles improved to 14-0 at home.

Au’Diese Toney had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Xavier Johnson added 12 points and seven assists for Pittsburgh, which has lost six of its last eight games.

