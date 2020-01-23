Virginia Tech edges UNC in 2OT as Tar Heels lose 5th in a row

LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 27: Landers Nolley II #2 of the Virginia Tech Hokies brings the ball upcourt during the first half of the game against the BYU Cougars at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 27, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s losing streak is at five games after a 79-77 double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels enjoyed a decent bit of breathing space for much of the second half, but the Hokies managed to chip away at their deficit. P.J. Horne’s free throws knotted the game at 60-60 with 13 seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime.

Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:02 left in the second overtime only for Garrison Brooks to answer back with a layup to tie the game. Tyrece Radford won it with a last-second layup.

UNC used a flurry of baskets late in the first half to take some momentum into the break. Justin Pierce knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:06 left to take the lead, 25-24. Two makes from Brooks followed by a layup by Pierce fueled a 9-0 surge.

Leaky Black knocked down a trey on the first shot of the second half. Jalen Cone answered with a 3 for the Hokies, only for Andrew Platek to respond with another for the Tar Heels 19 seconds later. Then Alleyne made one of his own.

Long-range buckets from Cone helped Virginia Tech pull within one, 59-58, with about three minutes to play.

Nolley II and Cone combined for 40 points for the Hokies. Alleyne added 11 off the bench.

Brooks had a double-double for UNC with a game-best 28 points and 13 rebounds. He also had eight assists. This is the first time UNC has lost six ACC games in a row.