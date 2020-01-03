UNC basketball loses Anthony Harris to ACL injury

North Carol;ina coach Roy Williams, center right, assists guard Anthony Harris, center left, following an injury during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Yale in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina freshman guard Anthony Harris will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his right ACL on December 30 against Yale, the University announced.

Harris will have surgery next week to repair the tear.

He suffered a torn left ACL on Dec. 1, 2018 which forced him to miss his senior season of high school basketball.

He also missed the first eight games of this season while rehabbing that knee.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking injuries one of my teams has ever dealt with,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams. “Anthony is such a great kid and his teammates and coaches have all seen the countless hours he put in to come back from the knee injury he suffered in high school.”

The Woodbridge, Virginia native played for the first time at Virginia on December 8 and averaged 7.5 points over the last four games.

He had 14 second-half points in UNC’s win over UCLA on December 21.