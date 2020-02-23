Stanley helps Duke blow past Virginia Tech 88-64

by: Associated Press

Duke guard Cassius Stanley (2) reacts with guard Jordan Goldwire (14) and guard Tre Jones, right, following a play against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Cassius Stanley scored 21 points and made a season-high five 3-pointers to help No. 6 Duke beat Virginia Tech 88-64.

Matthew Hurt added 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who never trailed.

Duke opened the game with an 11-2 spurt that featured three 3-pointers in the first three minutes.

The Blue Devils scored on 10 of their first 12 possessions and later delivered a 19-4 run on their way to a 51-25 lead at halftime.

Vernon Carey Jr. scored 16 points and Tre Jones had 14 points for the Blue Devils.

Tyrece Radford scored 16 points to lead Virginia Tech (15-12, 6-10), which shot 37% from the field.

