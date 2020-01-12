Georgia Tech’s inside force wins over Boston College 71-52

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) dribbles against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

BOSTON (AP) – Moses Wright scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to a 71-52 victory over Boston College on Saturday night.

James Banks III and Jordan Usher each added 13 points for Georgia Tech, which had lost three of its last five games.

CJ Felder led the Eagles with 13 points. BC shot just 30% (17 of 57).

Steffon Mitchell scored 10 with 11 boards.

