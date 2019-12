NEW YORK (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday it is “highly probable” federal legislation will be passed that sets national guidelines for how college athletes can be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses.

Emmert, who spoke a forum sponsored by the Sports Business Journal, said he is spending most of his time trying to figure out how the NCAA and its hundreds of member schools will allow college athletes to get that kind of compensation under the auspices of amateur athletics.