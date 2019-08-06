Skip to content
Chase for the Championship
NC State opens basketball season with visit from ACC foe Georgia Tech
Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 introduced
No. 11 Virginia’s Diakite ready to assume leadership role
Coach Capel, Pitt have new direction in Year 2
College Hoops: Duke listed as betting favorites to win the ACC
More Chase for the Championship Headlines
Funderburk back at practice but Wolfpack ‘banged up’ for opener, Keatts says
Blake Harris no longer on NC State basketball team
Duke ranked No. 4, UNC No. 9 in preseason AP basketball poll
Duke, NC State men’s basketball teams hold practice events for fans ahead of new season
NC State suspends D.J. Funderburk indefinitely from men’s basketball team
ACC releases full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule
NC State head men’s basketball coach Keatts gets extension
Duke men’s basketball kicks off campaign against Kansas, has early-season trip to Virginia Tech
UNC releases men’s basketball schedule, will open with ACC opponent for 1st time since 1966
