ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested in Canandaigua Monday, after police say she headbutted an officer in the face.

Felicia Bedford, 34, allegedly attacked deputies when they attempted to arrest her for endangering the welfare of a child. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, she headbutted an officer and tried to kick deputies as they attempted to handcuff her.

The officer who was allegedly headbutted was taken to FF Thompson Hospital for treatment.

Bedford was charged with attempted assault, aggravated family offense, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal contempt, and resisting arrest. She was taken to the Ontario County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Hopewell Town Court.