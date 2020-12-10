What can history books tell us about COVID-19? FLCC professor to explore this in a very timely course

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — One local professor has taught the same course every year – but this year it takes on a whole new meaning. It’s a course on pandemics, called “The Black Death and Beyond: How disease has changed history.”

Professor Robert Brown says it highlights the evolutionary struggle between man and microbe. Brown says every century there has been a pandemic – and every time, mankind becomes increasingly knowledgeable and equipped.

This is what makes studying pandemics like Influenza, and Flu of 1918 so fascinating – we can learn and correct from what our ancestors did wrong, he says.

Brown says the course takes on a new meaning because of the age-group it targets. Young adults play a crucial role in the playout of COVID-19 – they have the ability to help stop transmission and make smart choices. This course can offer perspective for them, on how their age group has been affected in far adverse ways during past pandemics.

That can in turn, Brown says, teach them to see the importance of protecting those most vulnerable today.

“This generation is the future, we have to accept the reality that we live in a pandemic era, if and when we overcome COVID there’s going to be something else,” said Brown. “We can’t just think about our own age group, own circle, we need to think of parents, our grandparents,” he said.

The class will be offered in the spring semester at FLCC, which starts on Jan. 25.

Community members can register for individual classes without applying.