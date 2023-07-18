CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) — Heavy rainfall in Ontario County led to flash floods around Canandaigua on July 9, and clean-up efforts are still underway in the community.

Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization, is now volunteering to aid in disaster recovery.

On Tuesday, the organization is deploying their “Greyshirts,” which is made up of veterans, first responders, and civilian volunteers to help the community in the clean-up and demolition phase of the flooding. Their work is free to homeowners, and all volunteers are background cleared and trained.

Team Rubicon officials say their primary job is assisting residents with water damage— removing mud, wet flooring, appliances, and more. Volunteers will even remove and haul wet drywall and insulation to the curb so the home is ready for rebuilding.

Officials remind residents that if they need help in the aftermath of the flooding, to visit the Flood Information Center at the Chamber of Commerce building at 113 South Main St., Canandaigua, or call (585) 577-8303.

More on the flooding in Canandaigua: