CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — After widespread flooding in the region around the northern and eastern ends of Canandaigua Lake some beaches remain closed due to concerns about debris and potential pollutants in the water.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday morning, Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt listed the beaches that would be closed:

“[A] significant amount of runoff and debris [was] pushed into Canandaigua Lake. Because of that, the City of Canandaigua has closed Kershaw Beach to public swimming today,” said DeBolt. “The county-operated deep run park on the east side of the lake is closed to public swimming as well. Today the town of Canandaigua beaches at Onanda and Butler are open.”

The beaches will not re-open until water quality testing has been completed according to Administrator DeBolt.

“We coordinated with all the entities and we’re conducting water sampling right now to make sure that all the appropriate levels are safe for the beaches to be continued in operation for the ones that are operating and to see when we can reopen the beaches that are closed and we will keep the public notified when we get the results of that testing,” said DeBolt.

In addition to the testing that is ongoing, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department was also working to help clear debris along and in the lake. In a release, they indicated that there is currently no speed limit on Canandaigua Lake for boaters.

“Most visible debris has been removed. The debris was concentrated in the north end. There is no need to reduce the speed limit on Canandaigua Lake at this time. We remind anyone who will be operating watercraft on the lake to do so with caution, keeping in mind that more debris could surface or enter the lake over the coming hours and days,” said Sheriff David Cirencione.