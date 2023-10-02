ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Exciting news for folks in Canandaigua, who celebrated the grand opening of their newest YMCA branch Monday.

The location is 75,000 square feet and features two pools, a turf gym and a splash pad.

Leaders say this facility will allow the YMCA to serve more people, aiming to embrace neighboring villages and towns — not just Canandaigua. A highlight of this new YMCA is the emphasis on family, offering activities like family fitness classes, a teaching kitchen and after-school programs.

The cost of building this facility totaled over $13 million, most of which came from the Sands Family, who the location is now named after.