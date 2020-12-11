Salvation Army donations down, ‘we’re nervous to look at last year compared to this year’

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the time of year to see red kettles outside of stores and shopping malls, all raising money for Salvation Army. One location in Canandaigua says with the pandemic, it hasn’t been easy. Some stores have opted out in participating, and there’s been a drop in volunteers.

Major Pamela Rhodes says their red kettle campaign is going okay, but not great.

“Just two nights ago we hit 50% of our goal, it took us five weeks to get there and we have two weeks left, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

Rhodes understands why some volunteers and stores have dropped out of this year’s campaign – there’s the pandemic – but that’s not the only thing that’s experienced a shortage.

In the gymnasium at her location, tables are filled with toys to send to children whose parents sign them up. It’s the “angel tree” toy campaign, but Rhodes says there’s a shortage of toys and donations for that, too.

“Some of the places we relied upon of course bigger corporations and things had to let off a lot of their people that would take a tag,” said Major Patricia Miller, a volunteer.

All the churches, companies and stores that would host an angel tree, are also down in foot traffic – making it harder to get participation. In addition, the need for toys is greater than ever amid the pandemic. Rhodes says more people are struggling financially, resulting in less donations.

“We have over a hundred more families signed up this year than last year,” said Rhodes. “And that 100 families, is almost 300 and some kids extra with less places to take the tags. It has been a bit of a challenge but the Lord always provides,” she said.

Major Rhodes and Major Miller say they’re thankful for all the community donations they can get at this point. But the focus now, is getting the word out.

“A lot of virtual fundraising and a lot of virtual outreach,” said Rhodes.

“If you haven’t helped with toys and you feel you want to give something there still is an opportunity to give that,” said Miller.

The toys will be distributed next week in a drive-by fashion. All donations and toys benefit the community of Canandaigua exclusively. The building is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for anyone to drop off donations or toys. You can also text “Canandaigua” to 4144, to make a donation without even leaving your house.

“We are really proud of our partnership with Walmart who allowed us to create a registry for toys, and so far we have received over 300 items in our registry, which has been very helpful to offset the tags and angels that have not been adopted yet. So that’s really exciting,” said Rhodes.