ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Homeowners affected by the Canandaigua flood in July now have the chance to apply for repair funding.

The grant will cover damage incurred at a primary residence for homeowner’s who meet the program’s income guidelines. According to county officials, the emergency grant was made available by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Back in July, nearly 100 homes in Ontario County were impacted, with at least one person was injured during the flooding. A State of Emergency was declared.

According to the New York State website, homeowners who are deemed eligible will be based on scope of work approved by a program administrator. Funds will not exceed $50,000 per each applicant.

Officials say eligible activities to use the funding for are environmental health hazards, sump pump repair or replacing, electrical appliances, and more.

Homeowners are urged to call either New York State Homes and Community Renewal, Sheen Housing, or Pathstone to schedule an appointment for a review of their application.

The application can be accessed here. For a full list of income limits, see the table here.

More information is available on Sheen Housing and The Housing Counsel websites.