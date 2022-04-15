CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The 15-year-old Red Jacket student accused of bringing a gun to school was back in court Friday afternoon.

He is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, he did plead not guilty earlier this week to the charges during a separate court hearing.

Friday, the teen appeared in front of Judge Brian Dennis. Media was not allowed inside. The hearing lasted almost two hours and the judge found that there is reasonable cause that the designated felonies occurred on Red Jacket school grounds and held him for a grand jury.

“He had a mask on, he was sitting at a table and he seemed to be interacting with his attorney when he needed to and having conversations so there was nothing that stood out to me that he didn’t get it.” District Attorney James Ritts said.

On April 1st, the defendant is accused of bringing a semi-automatic pistol to school with extra ammunition. He was stopped by faculty before anything happened… the efforts of the school were praised by law enforcement with the Ontario County Sheriff calling them all “heroes”.

In the wake of all of this, the Manchester-Shortsville School District announced changes to its security policies in a letter sent to parents. Those changes include:

More security cameras

Installing thumb-turn locks to all classrooms and office doors.

Replacing doors with swipe card access

Creating secured entrances and placing safety film on windows.

Installing a new PA system

Ritts said with this now going to a grand jury, the public won’t know the blow by blow until this gets resolved and there’s a verdict.