ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A feral cat captured in Canandaigua has tested positive for rabies.

According to Ontario County Public Health, the cat was captured Tuesday after biting two people. It was submitted for testing, which came back positive for rabies Wednesday.

Those bitten by the cat were treated for rabies exposure.

Anyone who thinks they may have been bitten by the animal is urged to call the Rabies Control Program at Ontario County Public Health at (585) 396-4343 during business hours, or at (585) 394-4560 after business hours.

The health department is urging residents to make sure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations. It is hosting a free rabies clinic Saturday, August 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ontario County Public Works Building. Click here to register.

The health department released a list of steps residents can take in the meantime to prevent rabies exposure: