CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington man was arrested on rape charges following allegations that he had sexual intercourse with an underaged girl at a Canandaigua motel.

Authorities say 32-year-old Lee Morgan was charged with rape in the third degree.

According to investigators, Morgan is suspected of having sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 17 while staying at the D&D Motel located at 4455 County Road 50 in Canandaigua.

The man was arrested shortly after the allegations were brought up to police on August 26.

Morgan was taken into custody without incident and transported to Ontario County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment before CAP Court proceedings at a future date.

