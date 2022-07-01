CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after authorities say he ignored a pedestrian cross signal and was subsequently struck by a vehicle in Canandaigua.

According to police, officers arrived at North Main Street and Buffalo Street Thursday around 10 p.m. to find a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

Investigators determined 61-year-old Michael Miller of Canandaigua disregarded a pedestrian cross signal and was struck by a car traveling southbound on North Main Street. The man suffered from serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The vehicle that struck Miller was driven by 67-year-old Daphne Futerman of Rochester, who officials say was following traffic laws when the collision occurred.

There were no tickets issued during this incident. Futerman was not injured.

