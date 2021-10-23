Ontario County Sheriff’s Office investigating in Canandaigua

Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office have taped off portions of a downtown road in Canandaigua for what appears to be a vehicle accident investigation.

News 8 crew members that arrived to the location were not given further information about the parties involved in the incident.

Several police vehicles are currently on-scene for the investigation.

Immediate details are not available at this time.

