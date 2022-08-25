CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Historical Society is hosting a bike ride on October 15 that will take cyclists throughout Ontario County in an effort to raise money for the organization.

The ride will have three routes varying in length. The Hawthorne route is eight miles long, The Columbia is 30 miles long, and the Velocipede is 50 miles long. ‘

The ride will start at Other Half Brewing Company in Bloomfield. Cyclists will travel throughout western Ontario County on their respective routes, with the Velocipede route going around Honeoye Lake.

After the ride, cyclists will then enjoy drinks and food provided by Other Half Brewing Company and FLX BBQ.

Cody Grabhorn, the executive director of the Ontario County Historical Society, explained in a statement that the event is inspired by the history of the county and hopes that the bike ride will encourage a discussion about local history.

“This event also helps us to expand our outreach and connect with our communities in Bloomfield, Richmond, Honeoye, Canadice, and Bristol,” Grabhorn said. “As the Ontario County Historical Society, we want to make our educational opportunities inclusive of all our communities and focus on the larger picture of our shared histories.”

Those interested in the event are able to sign up and find more information on the event’s website.