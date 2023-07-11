ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County has provided an update days after flooding impacted many areas of the county.

According to county officials, power has been restored to the City of Canandaigua, however around 60 homes are still impacted. The county explains that their electric meters were removed due to damage. Residents must reach out to RG&E on the steps they need to take to get their power restored.

In regards to road closures, there are no permanent closures anywhere in Ontario County as all damage to the transportation network is being addressed. Drivers are still advised that temporary road closures may still occur as crews work to clean and fix roads.

The county says that they are working with the City of Canandaigua to remove debris and damaged items from homes. The city will keep residents updated on this front.

Those that are still in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the Ontario County dispatch’s non-emergency number at (585)-394-4560.