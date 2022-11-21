ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Award-winning singer Kane Brown announced his Drunk or Dreaming” tour will be coming to Canandaigua next summer

The multi-platinum singer, known for hits such as “Thank God” and “Like I Love Country Music,” will be performing at CMAC on July 9, 2023. Tickets for the show will be on sale at 10 a.m. on November 30.

Brown is currently performing the international leg of the tour, which will end on January 31 in Stockholm.

Brown grew famous since he debuted on social media and has then gone on to release two albums and three EPs. He won five American Music Awards and won a Country Music Award for Video of the Year.

According to officials, his prior tour “Blessed & Be Free” made him the first country singer to headline every NBA arena in one tour.

More information about the event, as well as how to buy tickets, can be found on CMAC’s website or by clicking here.