ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A first-of-its-kind inclusive playground is getting a massive upgrade.

The Junction Playground in Canandaigua allows children and adults of all physical and mental abilities to have a safe spot to play. Officials raised the Douglas Fir Timber Frame Pavilion there Wednesday.

One of the organizers with New Energy Works – who’s funding the construction – explains what will be included.

“It’s a fully accessible pavilion, meaning it has accessibility for all types of mobility issues, including full access bathrooms, charging stations for electric wheelchairs… changing tables and things that families may need if they’re coming out to play,” said New Energy Works Creative Director Deanna Varble.

There’s no set date yet for when the playground and pavilion will be ready to go. It depends on when construction is complete.