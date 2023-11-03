ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The results are in! The Canandaigua City School District has picked its new mascot and symbol!

The winning option of the vote is the Gray Wolves. The other options for the choice of mascot were the Bears and the Cardinals.

The video announcing the name can be found on the Canandaigua City School District’s website.

The search for a new mascot comes after the New York State Board of Regents ordered a ban on using Native American references for a school’s mascot. The original name and mascot for the Canandaigua Central School district is Braves.

The school district launched a survey to search for a new name and symbol back in May and over the course of several months, the survey closed on October 15 with the votes narrowing down winner as the winner.

More information about this name change will be found on the Canandaigua City School District’s website.