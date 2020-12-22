FLCC culinary students miss in-person restaurant experience, but find new ways to share creativity

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — FLCC culinary students normally put their skills to work at a student-run restaurant called Julia. But that restaurant hasn’t been operating since COVID-19 hit.

Instead, faculty and students in the culinary department have shifted their direction. While they’re unable to practice restaurant operations hands-on, they created a 98-page cookbook.

It’s called “Julia Presents: Dinner for Four”.

Students put together recipes from past menus, with some commentary on the side.

Kelly Rotter is one of those students. Her father Jamie Rotter teaches one of the courses, as the assistant professor and coordinator of the culinary arts program. The two say while this year has been challenging – they’re just proud of the product they were able to create at the end of the day.

“Everyone including myself went through the menus, picked our favorites, gave reasons why, and then voted up on each and collectively figured out what would be best have. We had to take into account that people are doing it at home,” she said.

“A lot of these programs do, and do well, is really develop a sense of comradery and a sense of teamwork that’s really critical for the restaurant to be successful in the future,” said Jamie.

The book includes dozens of recipes for entrees, appetizers, and deserts, all with quotes from famous chefs and students in the class. Students have been practicing and attending class in small groups in kitchen space provided by New York Kitchen.