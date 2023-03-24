ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wood Library in Canandaigua is currently looking to make its reading garden a reality.

The project was proposed in 2020 so the library could hold more events outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wood Library’s Executive Director Jenny Goodemote laid out the plans and the layout for the reading garden.

“We plan to have an outdoor children’s theater where we can hold outdoor storytime,” said Goodemote. “A pollinator garden, Native American plant garden. So we really want it to be more of an educational garden rather than just an outdoor space for people to enjoy.”

While a state grant kicked off the funding, the rest of it is from donations. Wood Library is looking to raise the final $70,000 toward the $500,000 goal. Part of the fundraising will be through a mini golf night for adults on Friday with tickets at $25 a person and a family day on Saturday at $5 a person.

Once the library reaches the $500,000 goal, they hope to start breaking ground on the project this upcoming fall.