ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Water quality tests conducted by the Canandaigua-Farmington Water District found severe contamination in the district’s water.

The tests indicated the presence of total trihalomethanes at 97 micrograms per liter (ug/l) which is above the maximum contaminant level allowed in a public water supply of 80 ug/l. This is a maximum contaminant level violation of the New York State Sanitary Code. This violation requires public notice be provided to all customers on a quarterly basis for as long as the violation exists.

At this time, there are no precautions needed from customers or residents in the area. The Canandaigua-Farmington Water District says they are responding to the violation by more frequent flushing of the system and discussion of possible solutions with the city of Canandaigua, their water supplier.

Trihalomethanes are a group of chemicals formed in drinking water during treatment with chlorine, which is the most commonly used disinfectant in New York State. The amount of trihalomethanes formed in drinking water during disinfection can change from day to day, but according to studies observed by the Canandaigua-Farmington Water District, those who drink elevated levels of trihalomethanes for longer periods of time may have an increased risk of certain health effects, such as certain types of cancer.

Anyone with concerns in the Canandaigua & Farmington area can contact Water & Sewer Superintendent David Conti at (585) 924-3158.