ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man riding a scooter was taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight after colliding with a car on North Main Street, according to the Canandaigua Police Department.

Canandaigua police say just after 12 p.m. Friday, an individual riding a scooter was struck by a vehicle on North Main Street in the area of Camelot Drive.

According to police, the person on the scooter was struck while traveling northbound against southbound traffic after a vehicle pulled out of a side street.

Officers say after the individual on the scooter was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital due to the indication of a head injury and possible fractures in his extremities.

The driver of the vehicle was not ticketed, according to police, due to the man operating his scooter on the wrong side of the roadway.