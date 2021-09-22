Canandaigua man accused of jumping onto cars naked, charged with public lewdness

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua police officials say a man was arrested after being accused of jumping onto vehicles naked.

Police say 31-year-old Damion Quinones is charged with public lewdness.

Officials say Ontario County sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a naked man jumping in front of and onto vehicles as the pulled into Roseland Plaza in Canandaigua around midnight Monday.

Authorities say Quinones was found walking south on State Route 364, in front of Peppers Restaurant, naked with no belongings.

Quinones was then arrested for public lewdness and transported to Clifton Springs Hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his elbow, sustained while jumping onto vehicles, police say.

Officials say no damage was caused to any vehicles and Quinones was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Canandaigua Town Court at a later date.