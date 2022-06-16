CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Stop and smell the roses (and hydrangeas, and Bergamots) at the fourth annual Ontario County Historical Society’s Garden Tour.

The tour includes access to four private gardens which were chosen by the historical society in conjunction with the Ontario County Arts Council. Additionally, ticketholders will be able to stroll through the historic 1800s mansion Morgan Samuels Inn and Venue, as well as a developing community farm overlooking Canandaigua Lake called The Woods.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. During that time, guests are welcome to stop and chat with the docents and homeowners about the planting, concepts, and upkeep for each garden.

(Courtesy of Ontario County Historical Society)

For those interested in a self-guided driving tour, all guests will be given a full-color booklet including addresses and information on each of the properties.

Tickets are available online for $25 through July 14, and may be picked up ahead of time beginning in early July. Tickets may be picked up at the historical society, located at 55 North Main Street in Canandaigua.

Pending availability, day-of tickets will also be for sale. There will be no rain date for this event.

All proceeds go to Ontario County Historical Society. Those interested in supporting the society may also consider purchasing a $50 patron ticket, which includes a special recognition at the Morgan Samuels Inn & Venue, as well as inclusion in a name list in the tour booklet.

Restrooms will be available at the Ontario County Historical Society, with portable restrooms at the Morgan Samuels Inn & Venue, and The Woods.