Canandaigua firefighters receive COVID-19 vaccine, ‘We’ve seen a great influx on COVID-related calls’

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — EMS workers starting receiving their COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Some local firefighters fall into that category. A fire station in Canandaigua also started their vaccination process this week.

A day in the life of a firefighter involves a lot more than fire calls. Firefighters answer several medical calls a day. Lately, many of those calls come from COVID-19 patients in need of assistance.

“We’ve seen a great influx on COVID-related calls can be four five times a day we get dispatched to people that have COVID or potentially have COVID,” said Ben Cramer, firefighter and EMS coordinator for the City of Canandaigua.

He says the calls are increasing through the months.

“It can be anything from trouble breathing to general illness, you might have a call where a person is in quarantine and hurt themselves in some other way maybe they fell,” he said.

This is why Cramer says it’s important for the crew to be protected on the job, with the vaccine. Taylor Northrup, career firefighter and EMT got his yesterday. He says for if just one staff member got COVID, it would seriously affect their operation.

“Being a low-staff career fire department, still needing staff in city, it wouldn’t take very long for this entire department to be shut down if even one of us were to get COVID.”

Northrup says their station has an agreement with Fishers Fire District in Victor, that they can supplement staff if there were to be a shortage. Now with the vaccine – it’s an added comfort for them.

“Having that security of the vaccine and the agreement is good,” said Northrup.

Most firefighters at the station are career staff — meaning they have an EMT credential that puts them in phase one, while other firefighters that are volunteer-only will get the vaccine in phase two.

These firefighters got their vaccines at two locations in Ontario County – one at Thompson Hospital and one at Geneva General Hospital. They had to submit a schedule with a tier-based layout of who gets the vaccine and when, based on priority and based on staggering those in each shift.